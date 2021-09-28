Madison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $408.48. 4,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $294.79 and a 52-week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.