Madison Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 127,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,876. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $425.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

