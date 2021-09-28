Madison Wealth Management Has $976,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.78. 19,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,383. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92.

