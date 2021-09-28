Madison Wealth Management Sells 698 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

