Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.