MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of HZO opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 101,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 53.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $393,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

