Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.48. 13,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,026. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

