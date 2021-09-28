Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $350.93. 16,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,388. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

