Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.26. 107,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,554. The firm has a market cap of $353.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.74.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

