Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

