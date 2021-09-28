Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $428,000 in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,799,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,914,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,869. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 17.40.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTLY. Barclays began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.07.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

