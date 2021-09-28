Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $11.92 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 4.9% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $276.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,601. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $278.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

