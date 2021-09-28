Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New $8.99 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,000. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 3.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $207.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.89 and its 200 day moving average is $186.60. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

