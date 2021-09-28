Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,507 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Mastercard worth $2,073,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

MA stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,187. The firm has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

