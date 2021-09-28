Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of MMX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,602. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 2,512,087 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

