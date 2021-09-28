MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.10.

MXL stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

