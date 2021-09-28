Medical Facilities Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

DR opened at C$9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$305.15 million and a PE ratio of 34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.84. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$10.17.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

