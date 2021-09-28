Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN) PT Raised to $0.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to $0.40 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

About Medmen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Medmen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medmen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.