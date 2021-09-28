MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $0.40 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MedMen Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. MedMen Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

