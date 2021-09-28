Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,638 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,155,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 465,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,453,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.53. 43,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average is $126.56. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

