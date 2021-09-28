Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

