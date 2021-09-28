Meme Price Hits $391.66 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Meme has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $391.66 or 0.00929907 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $10.97 million and $622,058.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.33 or 0.00373551 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002236 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008568 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

