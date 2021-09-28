Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 191 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Insperity were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

NSP stock opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.44 and a twelve month high of $114.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

