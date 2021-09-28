Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 665 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.