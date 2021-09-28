Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Barclays were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

