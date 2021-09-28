Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 46.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 2,835.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

DIG opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $78.69.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

