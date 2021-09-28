Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.