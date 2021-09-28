Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

MTOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.