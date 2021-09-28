Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.
MTOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
