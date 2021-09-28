Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,057. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MEI opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

