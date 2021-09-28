MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 63.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $254,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,032 shares of company stock worth $912,929 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.