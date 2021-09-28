Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.37.

MU opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

