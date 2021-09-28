Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$22.55 and last traded at C$22.63. Approximately 47,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 98,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.88.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$820.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.83.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

