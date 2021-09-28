Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0402 on Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $40.16 million and $7.34 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00376031 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001142 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

