Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 956,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $22,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

DRH stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

