Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TME opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

