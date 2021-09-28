Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,869 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $71,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,243,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $119.54. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

