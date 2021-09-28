Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 49,947 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,947 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

