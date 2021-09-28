Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $486.04 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.