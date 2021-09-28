Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $19,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

NYSE:HLT opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $139.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.