Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00.

Moderna stock opened at $408.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.78. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.