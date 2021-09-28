Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,465 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE MC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,868. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

