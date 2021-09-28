Monetary Management Group Inc. Invests $164,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,334,000 after acquiring an additional 495,259 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,310,000 after acquiring an additional 685,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

