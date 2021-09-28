Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 550 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

