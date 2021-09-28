Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.61

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 5500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$66.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

