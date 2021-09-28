MoonSwap Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $417,178.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00345908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,814,027 coins and its circulating supply is 27,793,526 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

