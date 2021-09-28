Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of EDD stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.