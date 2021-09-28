Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

