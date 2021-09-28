Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 9,634 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.18, for a total transaction of $2,679,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.62. 1,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.46 and its 200-day moving average is $250.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.10 and a 12-month high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Morningstar by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.