MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $12.37 on Monday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $32.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 770,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

