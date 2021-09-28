Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mplx by 6,608.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mplx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth about $31,561,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 15.0% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,199,000 after purchasing an additional 752,454 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Mplx by 36.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

